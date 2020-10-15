LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a pre-settlement funding service, Uplift Legal Funding, people named Kyle and Hailey are the 'clumsiest,' or most accident prone men and women in America.
The service searched through its internal data on personal injury claims to find this information. They also revealed the top 10 most accident-prone names:
Men
- Kyle
- Blake
- Brian
- Ryan
- Daniel
Women
- Hailey
- Taylor
- Linda
- Barbara
- Kimberley
According to the service, the names are ranked by the frequency of them appearing when reviewing cases that involved the claimant encountering an incident causing personal injuries, such as slips, trips and falls in the workplace and at home or in a public setting.
Jared Stern, owner of Uplift Legal Funding, said:
“Names are an important aspect of our lives, whether we’re deciding what to name a new addition or dealing with a name given to us - they’re a huge deal. There’s even science out there to suggest that our names can have an impact on our lives, with the power to affect our personalities and even our physicality.
“With this link between us as people and the names we are given, we thought that it would be interesting to take our data and find out which names are associated with those who are more accident prone - I hope for all the Kyles and Haileys out there, the research isn’t completely accurate!”