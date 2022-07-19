Investigation on Wilder Youth Development Center continues after allegations of abuse, neglect and more

Wilder is a state-run facility for young males of the juvenile courts. This is an ongoing investigation that has been happening now for two years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have been following a developing story for months now on Shelby County juveniles.

A few months ago, investigators presented a devastating 50-page report on the Wilder Juvenile Development Center.

The new report shed light on physical and sexual abuse allegations at the Wilder Youth Development Center.

Investigators told ABC24 that since we last reported the story in April, although the outside appearance of the facility has improved, the problems with abuse and negligence inside still exist.

“It’s still pretty shocking. I think the confinement of these young men probably shocked me more than anything else,” Disability Rights Tennessee Advocate and Investigator Eric Allman expressed.

He also has a background in law enforcement, and he stated that it was alarming to see the conditions the young men have had to experience.

“You’ve got young men confined to cells 23 hours a day with one day of quote-on-quote rec time,” Allman said. “That rec time consists of them washing their clothes, them taking a shower, and washing their bed linen. That’s considered their rec time out that 23 hours a day confinement.”

The Disability Rights Tennessee organization, which provides legal advocacy services to protect the rights of Tennesseans with disabilities, partnered with another advocacy group named the Youth Law Center on the investigative report, titling it Designed to Fail.

The report also detailed staff abuse and seclusion practices. Those who were secluded even reported that it made them want to end their lives.

Disability Rights Tennessee Advocate and Investigator Johnnie Hatten said this finding is concerning, which is why many of them need to be assessed.

“We see that a majority of them…at least 76% of them are of color. And number one is that they are not diagnosed with a disability, but they are displaying some mental issues. That’s why we ask that they be assessed when they come to Wilder,” Hatten explained.

The report also shows the neglect of health care needs, the failure to provide effective behavioral and mental health treatment, and the failure to appropriately assess, educate and rehabilitate those with disabilities.

Hatten said the state legislator is in the works of fixing the juvenile justice system.

“We just hope that it will yield some positive results when it comes down to caring for our youth,” Hatten expressed. “At the end of the day, that is the role of the Tennessee Department of Children Services is to take care of our youth and give them the services that they need.”

Hatten said in the meantime, they are going to continue to monitor what happens and report it to the Tennessee Department of Children Services.

They are also hoping that the governor will take a look at what is going on and make a change.

Hatten stated that many of the young men are Shelby County residents, so this hits home for many.

The hope is that there will be immediate responses to allegations of abuse and training staff to work with complex needs, as well as ending solitary confinement.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Children Services said in a statement: