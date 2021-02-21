Woman missing in Tipton County after being injured in crash

If you have any information on Leopard's whereabouts you are asked to call Tipton County Central Dispatch at 901-475-3400.

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Tipton County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 39-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since they believe she was hurt in a crash early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Tiffany Leopard crashed her vehicle shortly after leaving her home in the 1100 block of Marshall Road around 1:00 a.m. It's a fairly remote area in between the towns of Brighton and Munford.

Officers say Leopard possibly fell on some ice while exiting her damaged vehicle and could have suffered a head injury. She was last seen walking on Highway 51 and has not been heard from since.

The Memphis Police Department's aviation unit is working with Tipton County to find Leopard. The bitter cold weather is obviously a concern for searchers.