Woman scammed through suspicious "Facebook" message

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock woman is warning people to watch out for a suspicious text message with a link to Facebook after she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars.

Maria Amdream was sent a text message from what she thought was Facebook on Monday.

"Saying, ‘Hi, I am Maria Tapia, and I was wondering if you were still offering these services,'" Amdream said.

Amdream uses Facebook to promote her work. So, she clicked on the link thinking it was a customer who sent it.

"And there was a password. So, I put the password," Amdream said.

That's when scammers got a hold of her information to buy Facebook ads. Amdream's debit card was previously linked to her account because she would buy ads herself.

The scammers used her Facebook page to promote vehicles for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

"One was for a camper, $2,000 a day. Another ad was for a car, $1,800 a day," she said.

This completely drained her bank account.

"The bank saw and they blocked the card," she said.

Ryan Kennedy with the Little Rock FBI encourages you to never click on links sent from an unknown source.

"The e-mail with the embedded links that encourage you to log into something… that we see all the time," Kennedy said.

If you do get scammed, first call your bank or credit card company to dispute the charges. Then, contact your local law enforcement or report it to the FBI at IC3.gov.

"Typically, the bank will reimburse losses due to fraud," Kennedy said.

Amdream has taken all these steps but hopes others will learn from her mistake. She said she is waiting for the bank to dispute her charges.

"If you get a text message with a link, don't click on a link," she said.