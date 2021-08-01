Opinion | Alcohol has become essential nowadays and here's the numbers to prove it | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about how much alcohol sales have gone up since the start of the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: there’s not much we can do socially these days.

Travel, dining out, and working out? They’re all restricted.

More of us are working virtually or our kids are learning virtually, and bottom line is we’re drinking more.

Now one of those cash apps, called Ibotta, crunched the numbers from 2019 to 2020 to find out what exactly we’re drinking more of and what we’re not.

The only thing that’s down? Beer. It’s down two percent overall, and craft beers are especially down by 17 percent.

But other varieties are all up.

Wines are up 12 percent:

Sparkling wine was up the least at five percent

Wine at nine percent

Reds up 12 percent

Roses are up 24 percent

And flavored wines, hello Stella fans, are up 73 percent!

But folks, it’s the hard stuff, Spirits, that are seeing the most growth:

Rum and Gin are up 14 percent each.

Vodka is at 26 percent

Whiskey and Tequila are up 39 and 40 percent

And at the very top? Liqueurs at 75 percent!

The flip side of course is that with more people drinking more, not everyone is doing so responsibly.

Business is also up at alcohol treatment centers, unfortunately.

But the numbers tell the story of why liquor store owners are glad to be considered “essential businesses.”