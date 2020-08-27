Body cameras are important, not just to protect good officers but to also protect the public

US Marshals don't have to wear body cams but that needs to change and it needs to change now.

Last night’s incident involving a US Marshal in South Memphis is just the latest example. Right now, Marshals don’t have to wear body cameras. And that needs to be changed.

Other police departments are considering removing their officers from task forces if the justice department bars them from wearing body cameras in accordance with their own city policies. Atlanta has actually started doing this. Memphis and Shelby County should consider doing the same thing.

Body cams are worn to protect good officers as well as the public.

The TBI has given its version of what it was told that happened at the Mapco on Elvis Presley Blvd. But it sure would be nice if video evidence proved that’s what happened.

Tonight, it looks like the 17-year-old who was mistakenly shot was committing a crime. And he’s facing multiple charges tonight.

But none of the charges carries with it a death penalty. And last night, it almost did.

