On behalf of the news outlets, thank you Collierville High School

Collierville decided a complete ban wasn't the best option.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom note: Collierville High School’s media ban.

We know that you like high school sports and football is especially a big deal in the Mid-South.

So it came as a surprise to all the city’s news outlets last Friday to learn Collierville would not allow reporters or cameras into its first fame of the season against Briarcrest.

The school district said not having the local media there would allow the space for more fans.

We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt because the important thing is Collierville rescinded the ban and decided it would allow two people per news outlet from now on.

That’s a smart decision. These are strange times and safety has to come first.

I could go on about the legal reasons we have a right to be at the games.

But if contact sports are going to be allowed during this pandemic, we should be allowed to show you one of the few fun activities that’s even going on.

