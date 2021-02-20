Opinion | Friday has never felt so good | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about the joy of this horrible week ending.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In tonight’s Ransom Note: it was a couple of years ago I first heard the term Fri-“YAY”.

Before that, of course it was TGIF.

But this Friday. This Friday.

I know I speak for everyone in this studio, and a good number of you watching tonight, it’s been one hell of a week.

Sunday, Valentine’s Day, we started out weather coverage and haven’t let up.

Nights in hotel rooms, co-workers helping us get where we need to be because our cars got stuck, and having to tell sometimes heartbreaking stories from children drowning in icy ponds to Rudy’s story tonight about the sledding accident.

Then came the history-making boil advisory in Memphis.

It’s been a lot.

So, I leave you tonight with a video I took from me cell phone on the way to work.

This is a hill in Shelby Farms right at Farm Road.

In the background, you’ll see at least five dozen kids, or kids at heart, sledding and enjoying the snow.

It was beautiful and who knows when we’ll see sites like this again.

So, we should also be grateful.

I know I am. Thank God it’s Friday!