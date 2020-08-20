Governor Lee is pushing his luck with the teachers in Tennessee

Teachers are afraid that the governor isn't taking all the risks into account with opening schools back up.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — I follow a lot of people in my business on Twitter and a tweet on Wednesday by former Nashville News anchor Jennifer Johnson caught my eye.

She said that she voted for Lee and even quit her job to go work for his administration. Now? She regrets both. She then tweeted a link to a story by her station WTFV that includes an interview with the woman who once served as Tennessee’s top school nurse.

That nurse is Christie Butler and she told the station, “We are asking teachers to go way beyond their scope of education in dealing with this pandemic.”

She said that Governor Lee keeps saying Tennessee is following CDC guidelines in opening our schools, but one of those guidelines says communities should first reduce the rate of transmission.

And that’s the problem. The state’s own website says all but four of our counties still have the unacceptable rates of transmission.

Butler says the teachers she talks to are terrified, biting a report that one out of four teachers has a health condition that could put them at risk if they get COVID-19.

You know, it’s been really nice showing you those COVID-19 numbers going down. But I fear they’re about to go back up.

