Opinion | How did we not think of that?! | Richard Ransom

Local 24 Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about how Nashville is opening a museum to honor African American music and not the Home of the Blues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: my parents always told me life isn’t fair.

And no city knows that better than Memphis, Tennessee.

I don’t know how I missed it, but this week, Nashville officials cut the ribbon on (Are you ready for this?) The National Museum of African American Music.

You heard right.

It’s a beautiful, multi-million-dollar tribute to black musicians, songwriters, and singers.

Paid for in part with state funds, and want to know where it’s located on Broadway?

At the gateway to the city’s “Lower Broad Honky Tonk Strip.”

Seriously? We have Elvis, but missed out on the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame to Cleveland. And now the Home of the Blues misses out on the National Museum for African American Music?

NMAAM's Member Preview Weekend kicks off this Saturday! Members, get your tickets here: https://t.co/EqhWVKgTdL pic.twitter.com/t2pE74cjlN — the NMAAM (@theNMAAM) January 21, 2021

Why? Because of Darius Ruck?

Apparently, Nashville’s former president of the city’s Convention and Visitors Corporation first came up with the idea back in 2002.

But it’s 2021.

Just yesterday Stax Records and JT were celebrated on a national stage.

I gotta ask: when will Memphis, the city mentioned in more songs than any other in the world, come up with its own big idea to celebrate its rich music history?

The museum opens a week from Saturday.

Tickets are 25 bucks.