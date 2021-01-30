Opinion | It's never really a surprise to see a famous athlete from Memphis giving back to their community | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about former Memphis Tiger Anthony Miller giving back to the Boys and Girls Club in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: I have to say, Memphis knows how to raise some class acts.

When it comes to super star athletes born in Memphis and who have every reason to never look bad, almost never do.

Penny Hardaway (of course) and DeAngelo Williams, for example.

Come to think of it, even athletes who weren’t born here, I’m thinking ZBO or Tony Allen, never get Memphis out of their systems.

Today, it was Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller giving back.

Miller surprised his hometown Boys and Girls Club with an exclusive meet and greet and a 15-thousand-dollar donation.

He told us it’s a great feeling to give back to the community where he became a man.

"Just to be able to put a smile on these kids' faces, you know, just to get the opportunity to just chill with them, you know what I'm saying? Have fun with them. It means a lot to me," says the former Memphis Tiger football player.

Miller has also sponsored kids football camps to help build-up Memphis’s next generation of football players.

Good for him. And good for us.