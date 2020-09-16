It hurts but it's for our own good

Those making the hard decisions are showing true leadership during this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: showing leadership during trying times.

That’s when it matters, of course. It’s also when it’s hardest.

I do not envy the university presidents, school superintendent and others we’ve telling you about tonight who are having to make some very decisions.

In-class learning, athletic programs, and extracurricular activities are how we’ve defined the educational experience for decades So how do you tell them they can’t play, can’t learn, and can’t hardly socialize? It can’t be easy.

But one of the few things we know about this virus is it doesn’t care how much we want our normal lives back. It reminds us of that every time we dip our toes in the water; Collierville High, Lausanne, universities and school systems have learned that the hard way.

Another thing we know for certain, is that reducing contact with each other really works

It’s a balancing act to be sure, but kudos to the leaders who are following the science and not the science fiction.

Join the conversation by email (rransom@localmemphis.com), Facebook, and Twitter.