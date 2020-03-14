Memphis Grizzlies owner to pay game night workers at FedExForum during NBA-mandated suspended season

Grizzlies follow suit with other teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In Friday's Ransom Note: “dancing with the one who brung ya.”

Many of us wanted to know would Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera do the stand-up thing, like the owners of the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks did, and pay the lost wages of part-time hourly workers at FedExForum? Workers who are suddenly out of work due to the NBA suspending its season? The Grizzlies didn't want to answer.

Then came the tweet Friday night from sports columnist Geoff Calkins of the Daily Memphian. He confirmed Pera is paying. Good for him.

I mean, here's a team that got a free arena paid for by the public, got the sweetest of deals in terms of concessions, got full control of the arena, even got an unheard of non-compete clause involving other arenas.