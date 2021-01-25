Opinion | Memphis has lost one of its true legends | Otis Sanford

In his Point Of View, Local 24 Political Analyst and Commentator Otis Sanford discusses Memphis's loss of Coach Jerry Johnson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It was only four months ago that we were celebrating the debut of a documentary film on the storied career of longtime LeMoyne-Owen college basketball coach Jerry Johnson. Today, we are celebrating the life of Coach Johnson who passed away Sunday at the grand age of 102.

Johnson spent 46 years as head coach of the Magicians and led the team to the 1975 NCAA Division Three Championship. That makes LeMoyne-Owen the only Tennessee school to ever win an NCAA basketball title.

But what you may not know, is that Johnson did a lot more than coach basketball. He also coached swimming, track and field, and served as the school’s athletic director. He also found time to teach health and physical education classes. He did it all with a quiet demeanor that earned him respect from his players and admiration from faculty, administrators, alumni and anyone else who was paying attention to his accomplishments at the historically black college.

Those who never attended LeMoyne-Owen or perhaps never have even set foot on the South Memphis campus, can’t help but appreciate his lengthy tenure and the fact that he is an authentic Memphis treasure.

The documentary, titled First Forgotten Champions: The Legacy of Jerry C. Johnson, debuted in September at the Burbank Film Festival. And while, sadly, we have lost him to death, Coach Johnson will never, ever be forgotten.