Opinion | Memphis is bad, but we are not the worst in the country | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about the gap between Corporate and Working America has grown bigger during this pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: COVID and some eye-opening research by the Washington Post

Since the pandemic started, 45 of America’s 50 biggest companies have turned profits.

But eight million Americans have fallen into poverty.

The biggest jump since the government started tracking it.

Likewise, you ask a CEO about their confidence in the economy, it’s about 48 percent higher than this time last year.

But ask the average consumer and confidence is down 16 percent.

Then there’s the WalletHub report out today on how many people in each city are in financial distress.

Which cities are in the most financial distress during the #COVID19 pandemic? WalletHub has the answer: https://t.co/3FmgtrM3SV #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JDZ3K3lQFq — WalletHub (@wallethub) December 16, 2020

It has Memphis at 15th highest in the country comparing things like: year-to-year bankruptcy filings, change in credit scores, people with accounts in distress, and even how much we googled for information about debt and loans.

For Memphis, “low credit scores” and percentage of “accounts in distress” are our biggest negatives.

Bright side? 15th is too high, but Las Vegas, most cities in California, Florida, and Texas are a lot worse off.

Also, our biggest companies are having a very big year.

But as we end 2020, we’re learning the gap between corporate America and working America is growing even bigger.