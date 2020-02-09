MLGW has a mess to clean up

Some people have been cutoff from their electricity but others have 2 more weeks until they could be cutoff.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: admitting a mistake.

That’s basically what MLGW did today when it announced no more cutoffs for people who haven’t paid their utility bills due to COVID-19.

It’s good that the utility’s moratorium gives thousands of customers more time to work out a payment plan.

Although, those already cutoff are out of luck; which makes you wonder what was MLGW thinking?

To be clear: a moratorium on disconnects is in effect until Sept 14. https://t.co/a8IQ2vMCwO — MLGW (@MLGW) September 1, 2020

Everyone knew when Shelby County Schools were starting.

So why did it take until the second day of the new school year, in a district with 95-thousand kids learning virtually, for the light bulb to go off and realize cutting off power meant cutting off children’s education. And that’s not even mentioning no lights or air conditioning.

MLGW can’t keep providing electricty for free, and the current help now available may not be enough.

But not having electricity is not an option for our kids.