Opinion | From concerts to golf to even a horse show, it’s time to get out there --safely-- again! | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Wednesday’s Ransom Note: returning to normal.

After a year like no other --and knowing we're by no means at the end of this pandemic-- it's nice to at least have some hope that we'll eventually get there.

Today the Germantown Charity Horse Show was the latest event promising to be back in June after cancelling last year for the first time in its 70-year history. The Indy 500 also announced it's going to come back this year at 40% capacity. Not long ago, tickets went on sale for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for this August. The Levitt Shell, Memphis Botanic Garden and The Grove in Germantown also are hosting live events again.

We've learned this past year we probably over-reacted early on when we sanitized everything. Spraying Lysol on our groceries, shoes, and Amazon deliveries was a bit much. This virus is spread through the air, but if you're outside --safely apart-- and especially if you're vaccinated, experts now say we have nothing to worry about. So get the vaccine, and get out there and enjoy yourself. We deserve it.