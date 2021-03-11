Opinion | If it makes you happy, why can't you start the decorating? | Richard Ransom

ABC24 Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about Christmas already approaching with decorations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: when is too soon to start getting ready for Christmas?

I used to be a traditionalist like a lot of you who think Halloween is too soon for Christmas decorations to be up.

But Memphis already has its holiday decorations on light poles, Targets and Walmarts are decorated, and Mariah Carey is even sending out cups of social media eggnog.

I can always tell it’s getting near Christmas when the only two channels my wife will watch are this one and the Hallmark Channel.

But psychotherapist Amy Morin told “Good Morning America” that it’s all good.

She said, “When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in.”

She also acknowledged, “For some people, it’s bittersweet. Especially if family members are no longer here, but it’s still a way to connect.”

And after the 20 months we’ve had, why not start the holidays as soon as possible?