Opinion | It's a rare sight but there's a bill in Tennessee's legislature that actually makes sense | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about a new bill that advocates for appropriate and accessible changing tables in public buildings.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: Tennessee’s legislature has come up with some crazy ideas this session, but every once in a while, a lawmaker introduces a bill that makes sense.

Alaina Hood has autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and a disability called “Phelan-McDermid Syndrome”. And while she loves to be social during non-pandemic times, she and her caretakers face a barrier you might not think about: access to appropriate and accessible changing tables.

Alain’s mom, Chrissy, is fighting hard for a proposed law that would require many new and renovated public buildings in Tennessee to include a universal changing table that can accommodate adults with disabilities.

Supporters say without adult-sized, height-adjustable changing tables, people like Alania have to lay on a nasty bathroom floor or change in the car. It can be such a pain; many opt to just stay home.

But if passed, it could be a gamechanger for people like Alania, not to mention disabled veterans, aging adults, and others with disabilities.

If you’d like to support a measure which could give dignity to families like the Hoods, you can click here to visit the Tennessee Chapter of Changing Spaces Facebook page.