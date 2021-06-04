Opinion | It's been over a year, but we finally get a normal weekend | Richard Ransom

In his Ransom Note, Richard Ransom discusses about events that are happening over the weekend and how it's just like it was before the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: the biggest normal weekend yet.

This weekend, downtown will feel a lot more like we remember it; the Redbirds have a three game homestead, Paula Raiford’s Disco is back open, and live outdoor music is making a comeback.

In fact, Memphis tourism hopes to reactivate out music spirit by “Getting Loud.”

That’s the name for its eleven-week free concert series that you can enjoy from a newly renovated handy park on Beale Street.

“Live music is a core travel motivator for Memphis visitors. It's what brings people here from all over the country and world," says Kevin Kern, Memphis Tourism Vice President.

He’s right about that. PJ Morton, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and Marc Broussard are some of the headlining acts scheduled to take the stage.

Each concert will pair a Memphis-based band as the opening act with a touring headliner.

You can check out the lineup and dates on LocalMemphis.com

And almost as if there was some divine intervention, we get to enjoy downtown with temperatures in the Mid-80's.

If you haven’t been lately, head downtown and check it out. A lot has happened in the past year or so.