Opinion | It's time we get rid of daylight savings | Richard Ransom

ABC24 Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about the upcoming turning back the clocks this weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: “Falling Back”

We all get to fall back an hour this weekend meaning an extra hour of sleep, but also the return of the skies getting dark at 5pm.

There’s growing debate about whether to make daylight savings time permanent but for me there’s no debate.

We know from studies keeping the same time all year would reduce cardiac issues, stroke, seasonal depression, and childhood obesity.

Car crashes would go down, utility bills would go down, robberies would go down, and people would spend more money in stores.

This year, lawmakers in Mississippi joined those in Arkansas and Tennessee who’ve passed laws in favor of year-round daylight savings time.

Trouble is Congress has to give its okay first and that seems to be the hang-up. But one thing I know for sure, it’s time to end this clock confusion twice a year.