Opinion | Long overdue: a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest is being removed from the Tennessee state capitol | Richard Ransom

“Thank goodness wiser minds finally won the day and the likeness of a slave trader and KKK founder is gone.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In Thursday’s Ransom Note: today's removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee state capitol.

It took way too long and never should have been put up in the first place, but at least the right thing happened today. It does boggle the mind how the two most powerful men in the state legislature were the only two voting against the bust's removal.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally said after the vote, "The left will move on to the next figure or monument and demand that we again kneel at the altar of political correctness." Then there's House Speaker Cameron Sexton saying that "only one perfect person has walked the earth... (and) any attempt to erase the past only aligns society with the teaching of communism..."

Give me a break. Both men conveniently forget the bust is only moving to the state museum. There's no erasing of history. In fact, they pulled out the eraser themselves by failing to mention efforts to bring the bust to the state capitol didn't even start in 1973 as a middle finger to the civil rights movement. Thank goodness wiser minds finally won the day and the likeness of a slave trader and KKK founder is gone.

My position on the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest has been clear and consistent over a number of years. I believe that context is needed, but not removal. No one is arguing that Forrest is not a problematic figure. He is. But there is more to his story. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) July 22, 2021