Opinion | People would rather work from home than go back to the office | Richard Ransom

At Local 24 News, we're slowly bringing more co-workers back to the office. I’m sure yours is in the process as well. A new survey by Flexjobs shows most Americans really liked working remotely. In fact, 58% said they'll look for a new job if they can't keep working from home, although 11% were fine going back to the office. 66% would prefer some sort of hybrid work from home and office, and just 2% were looking forward to heading back.

Americans also said they'll miss saving money on things like gas, going out to lunch, and dry cleaning. Some have real concerns. 49% worry about being exposed to COVID, and almost as many (43%) fear they won't be able to keep the same work-life balance.

No doubt, working remotely had its frustrations, the kids, not being able to unplug, and frustrating WIFI service. But this pandemic proved Americans can get the job done without necessarily being at the job.