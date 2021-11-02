Opinion | There seems to be a trend but not as much as one might think | Richard Ransom

ABC24 Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about 2020 Census numbers moving to and from Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: where are we moving?

The Census Bureau has had more time to go over the 2020 numbers and found some interesting trends in where Tennesseans are moving to if they leave the state and where new residents are moving here from.

The number one state Tennesseans are moving to is Georgia. Then there’s Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Texas. And there’s Mississippi, Kentucky, California, Colorado and New York.

Now on the reverse side, guess what? Even more Floridians are leaving their state to live here. Then we have Texans, North Carolinians, and Georgians. And Mississippi has more people moving here than the other way around.

Californians apparently can’t wait to live here. They are number six followed by Kentuckians, folks from Illinois and New Yorkers are making new homes here too.

The Census Bureau concludes Americans are still among the most mobile in the world, but we’re not moving around nearly as much as we used to.

In the 50’s and 60’s, as much as 20 percent of the population would move to a new state an any given decade. This census, it was one of the lowest on record at under ten percent.