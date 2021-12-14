Opinion | What's the word? | Richard Ransom

ABC24 Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about what different dictionaries say about 2021's word of the year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: what is 2021’s word of the year?

After a year like this, I was interested to see what words the different dictionaries say are generating the most interest or conversations. Some may surprise you and some may not.

The Oxford English Dictionary says it’s easy. ‘Vax,’ the shortened version of vaccine, is number one.

Merriam-Webster says it’s ‘vaccine’ with runners-up for ‘insurrection’ and ‘cicada.’

The Collins Dictionary says it’s ‘NFT’ which stands for non-fungible token. If you haven’t heard of it yet, I’m sure you will soon. It’s like digital versions of collectibles that are selling for millions and make about as much sense as crypto currencies.

And Dictionaries.com’s word of the year is ‘Allyship.’ This is when a person advocates for marginalized groups but is not a member of that group. For example, a white person who took part in racial justice demonstrations.

So, there you go, they all make sense at some level.

But I had to wonder how ‘shortage’ and ‘supply chain’ didn’t make the cut.