Opinion | Voters in Memphis showed they are 'eager for fresh leadership'

Political analyst Otis Sanford said that the turnout on election day was actually "atrocious," but that the voters that did show up wanted generational change.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Otis Sanford reporting:

Memphis voters sent a clear message on Thursday that they want generational change in city leadership. As a result, Paul Young — the youngest of the four major candidates — scored an impressive victory to become the city’s next mayor.

And yet, Young did not receive a mandate by any stretch. The turnout was discouraging – atrocious really. Only about 23 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, and Young got just 27 percent of the total vote.

Still, at this point, the numbers don’t matter. Voters who did show up are eager for fresh leadership, and they saw that freshness in Young, who had never run for elected office before.

You would never know it by the way he conducted his campaign, which was inclusive, organized and positive. He did not sling mud like some of his opponents. He just methodically reached out to all sectors of the community and convinced enough of them that he could bring that generational change to city hall.

Now comes the hard part: tackling the many issues facing Memphis from addressing crime and blight, to strengthening neighborhoods and creating more economic opportunity.

In addition, we must change the way we elect the mayor. I support returning to runoffs — assuming a federal court will agree.

For now, it’s important that we do what we can to help Paul Young — the next mayor of Memphis — succeed.