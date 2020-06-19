SEC might stop holding championship events in MS until flag is changed

In his Ransom Note, Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom looks at the SEC's latest move, and what it means for the state.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The SEC announced Thursday it might stop holding championship events in Mississippi unless the state makes changes to its state flag.

I truly did a double-take when I saw that headline. I've never understood why Mississippi has so stubbornly refused to remove the confederate symbol.

The Magnolia State has the highest percentage of African Americans but keeps the one symbol that for those citizens, and millions of others, is more a symbol of hate, than heritage.

The result, of course, is it only hurts Mississippi. We know it keeps new businesses and jobs away from a state with the worst unemployment and poverty.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey got it right when he said, "It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all."

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State issued statements saying they support Sankey.

Statement from MSU President Mark E. Keenum In response to tonight's comments from Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey's announcement regarding the Mississippi state flag, Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum issued the following statement:

Last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers drafted legislation to change the flag.