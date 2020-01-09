Six months down, who knows how much longer?

A survey shows where people's minds are at six months into the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: We’re about six months into this pandemic.

September 8th will mark six months since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Shelby County. A scientific poll by wallethub.com gives a revealing snapshot of where our minds are at now at this point and how much has changed.

When it comes to our wallet:

52% of us said we have less money this summer than last.

When it comes to our fellow citizens:

74% of us wants congress to give extra unemployment benefits until the pandemic ends.

But 77% of us doesn’t trust others to be responsible over Labor Day weekend.

When it comes to our jobs:

Half of us (49%, really) think we’ve worked harder since the pandemic started.

39% of people think management has taken advantage of its workers.

And how about this one for the last weekend of the summer:

75% will NOT be travelling this Labor Day weekend.

This survey was only about money matters, but it’s just another example of how quickly things have changed in short period of time.