Opinion | Sometimes, you just need a little comfort to help get you through | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about how one food service looked at what Memphians order during this time.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In tonight’s Ransom Note: Memphis’s sweet tooth.

Who wants to drive somewhere for dinner when you have so many willing to drive it for you?

DoorDash, UberEats, Grub Hub, and Bite Squad are a few examples.

Well one of them, Bite Squad, checked out what menu items Memphians are ordering most during this bitter cold.

Raise your hand if any of them apply to you.

Number one was french fries followed by chicken nuggets, spicy chicken sandwich, bacon cheeseburger and strawberry and cream pie.

The bottom five were chips and cheese dip, wings at number 7, chocolate chip cookies, apple pie and pizza.

Now, this list has to be a little skewed.

For example, chances are you don’t call Grub Hub for pizza or wings because most pizza places offer their own delivery.

But in Memphis this winter, give us some sweets and some comfort food and we’re good.

We’ll worry about whether it’s healthy some other time.