Sports leagues are springing back to life as COVID-19 pandemic rages on

Most leagues either are prohibiting fans --or severely limiting the number of them-- to watch in person

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Thursday's Ransom Note: it's good to see sports making a comeback no matter how slow and careful it might be.

I'll always remember March 11th as the day I knew this COVID-19 thing was serious. That's the day the NBA suspended its season, and then all the dominoes started to fall.

Tonight, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who loves baseball, threw the opening pitch in the Nationals - Yankees game. The pitch was way off target, but who cared? Major League Baseball's 2020 season is underway.

This weekend we'll start getting reports from Orlando about the Grizzlies getting ready to finish their season in Orlando. Saturday, Memphis will have its first sporting event in months when our newest professional team -- the 901 FC -- opens its "season of soccer" at AutoZone Park.

As much as we miss sports, I do worry about high school athletics in particular. The kids want to play, but they don't have the millions in resources to do it as safely as possible. Let's hope in our rush to play ball we don't hand any victories to COVID-19.

Join the conversation by email (rransom@localmemphis.com), Facebook, or Twitter.