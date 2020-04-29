Tennessee businesses, restaurants, and gyms are set to reopen, except when they’re not

Tennessee’s many exceptions and geographic criteria regarding what will reopen --and when -- causing confusion, says Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Tuesday's Ransom Note: corona confusion.

Have you seen this viral video?

“First you must not leave the house for any reason, unless of course you have a reason, then you may leave the house. All stores are closed, except those that are open, and all stores must close unless of course they need to stay open.”

How can we not relate? Tuesday’s executive order from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee had our phones lighting up once again.

So gyms are opening Friday now, and restaurants are already opening for dining in. Except tables have to be six feet apart and bars can't open. Except in the six counties with their own health departments who will decide on their own. Except some of those counties are deciding to follow the state's orders and opening Friday.

Now, close personal contact businesses can't open until the end of May. Except the six counties with their own health departments. Offices can reopen now, except if employees could still work remotely, then they should.