Opinion | The distraction is turning from good to bad | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: COVID-19 and the haves and have nots.

We already know the people dying disproportionately from this virus are those without access to decent health care.

But that’s not the only example.

The Washington Post today posted an eye-opening story about how thousands of athletes get Coronavirus tests, and our nurses are left wondering, “What about us?”

The Post writes “With billions in revenue dollars at stake, (big league sports) contracted with private labs to get the best and fastest tests around. A luxury many hospitals and other healthcare providers, reeling from the pandemic, can’t afford.”

During one week this month (Nov 8-14), the NFL gave more than 43-thousand tests (43,148) to almost 8 thousand (7,856) players, coaches and employees.

But the nation’s largest nursing union found two-thirds of its 15-thousand members have never been tested.

And many of those who did had to arrange and pay for their own tests.