Opinion | Things definitely need to change at SCS | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about the milk situation that happened with Shelby County Schools.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: the milk mess.

Our Jeni Diprizio with the exclusive story at six tonight exposed hundreds of gallons of milk found that were just thrown away in a dumpster behind in Snowden School.

Shelby County Schools are blaming a district employee who not only ordered too much milk, but then also decided to throw it out even though it didn’t expire for another week.

The district says it’s taken up the matter of flagrant waste, that we all paid for, with that employee.

Jeni was also told that thanks to COVID, demand for the school district’s bulk meal distribution program is down 30-percent.

As a result, the free food, the half-gallon of milk, and the bag of fresh and frozen food is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of income, as long as you live in Shelby County.

All you have to do is pick it up.

There’s always going to be perfectly good food that gets thrown out, but it seems to me SCS needs to find a better way of getting the word out when it has huge amounts because that kind of waste does not make sense.