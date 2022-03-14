Opinion | After a season of highs and lows, the Tigers are going dancing

ABC24 Political Analyst Otis Sanford reacts to the Memphis Tigers securing their first NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament berth in 8 years during his Point of View.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those of us who work, play and study at the University of Memphis are well aware of the ups and downs that have defined this school year.

That includes this season of basketball for the U of M men’s basketball team.

But if there is one word that has defined the Tigers this season, it is resilience. Despite losing to Houston yesterday in the American Athletic Conference championship game, the U of M is going dancing in the NCAA tournament – for the first time since 2014.

For a season that started off so promising – winning their first five games – the Tigers fell on hard times.

At one point the team seemed to be disjointed with a 9-8 record, and losses to far inferior teams, but Coach Penny Hardaway and his determined squad righted the ship.

They went 12-2 in their final 14 games and reached the AAC tournament final.

That was good enough to earn a 9th seed in the Big Dance and a date with Boise State on Thursday.

It’s clear to everyone in and around Memphis that basketball is our sport of choice. It’s also an economic driver for the city, and this year, we have two pretty good teams in the Grizzlies and Tigers.

So let the post season begin, and speaking for all of us in U of M land, go Tigers go.