Why must our teachers be put on the front lines?

The White House exempted teachers from having to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tonight’s Ransom Note is dedicated to our teachers.

They’re our latest front line workers and are now being told to report to work no matter what.

Just like it did with workers at meat packing plants today, the White House exempted teachers from having to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

The reason? They’re too critical to our infrastructure.

That means that might still have to go to work despite possibly having COVID.

Already six Tennessee school districts have signed on, although none so far in our part of the state. The move raises the risk teachers with the virus –but without symptoms- will spread it to students and staff.

Full disclosure: I am the father, brother, son, and grandson of teachers.

But when we already know one in four teachers have underlying conditions that put them at risk for the virus.

Making them go back to work after they’ve been exposed makes absolutely no sense.

Join the conversation by email (rransom@localmemphis.com), Facebook, and Twitter.