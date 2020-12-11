Opinion | Working remotely isn't as great as you would think | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: the good and the bad of working remotely.
Katina, John, and I are here at the station most every night. But we haven’t seen most of our co-workers since March.
It’s taking a toll and a new survey by Founders Forum shows us how much.
When folks were asked what’s the best part about working remotely:
- 45 percent said flexibility and family time
- 24 percent don’t miss the daily commute to the office
- And 21 percent said they have improved focus and productivity.
But when asked, “What do you miss most about the office?”
- 73 percent said social interaction
- 51 percent cited no face-to-face collaboration
- And 40 percent liked being able to separate work life from home life.
People could choose more than one answer, by the way.
The mass exodus from the office will probably never fully return to the way it was. Psychologists interviewed say the one area being impacted the most is our creativity.
Without person-to-person chemistry and real world encounters, ingenuity and new ideas are harder to come by.
