Date, time announced for 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 64th edition of the annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Wednesday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The game will feature a Big 12 versus SEC team. Leaders for the annual bowl game are excited for the mid-afternoon kickoff time where all eyes will be on Memphis.

"There will be no other football on television during this time slot, so it’s a terrific opportunity for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to a national audience,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in a release. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is thrilled to play our game in this prime television window as part of ESPN’s bowl game lineup.”