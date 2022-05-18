Date, time announced for 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 64th edition of the annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Wednesday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The game will feature a Big 12 versus SEC team. Leaders for the annual bowl game are excited for the mid-afternoon kickoff time where all eyes will be on Memphis.
"There will be no other football on television during this time slot, so it’s a terrific opportunity for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to a national audience,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in a release. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is thrilled to play our game in this prime television window as part of ESPN’s bowl game lineup.”
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl was founded in 1959 and is the 7th oldest bowl game in America.