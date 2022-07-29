2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl tickets to go on sale August 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Be among the first fans to grab your tickets to the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl!
Tickets will go on sale Monday, August 1.
This year's AutoZone Liberty Bowl game will be played Wednesday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. CST.
“With our highly anticipated match-up of teams from the SEC and Big 12, we encourage fans to buy their tickets now while great seats are available,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We’re thrilled to invite everyone to join us in celebrating the culmination of the college football season with the 64th edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, one of Memphis’ longest-running community events.”
To purchase tickets, call the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 901-795-7700, send an email to Kevin Alexander or go online at Ticketmaster.com.