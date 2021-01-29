20th ranked Lady Vols avoid upset in close win over Ole Miss

The Lady Vols trailed for nearly 26 minutes, including the entire first half. However, Tennessee held on to a late lead to end the Rebels' upset bid.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 20th ranked Lady Vols beat Ole Miss in a tightly contested game on Thursday night, 68-67.

Tennessee struggled in the first quarter. They turned the ball over seven times, which equated to nearly 40 percent of their possessions. The Lady Vols finished the first quarter with eight points, trailing Ole Miss by 10.

That was a ROUGH first quarter for the Lady Vols.



Tennessee turned the ball over on 38.9% of possessions and scored on just 22.2% of possessions. https://t.co/yXvEAp6rt0 — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) January 29, 2021

They had a much better second quarter, outscoring the Rebels 22-15. Tennessee went into halftime with a three-point deficit. It was the first time the Lady Vols trailed Ole Miss at halftime since 2016.

Tennessee reduced the Rebels' lead to one point on four occasions in the third quarter, but could not take the lead. Then, a three-point play by Rennia Davis tied the game. Later, she gave the Lady Vols their first lead of the contest with a pair of free throws with 3:07 to go in the quarter.

Ole Miss regained the lead less than 30 seconds later with a four-point possession. Davis and Tamari Key scored on layups to put Tennessee back in front. Freshman Destiny Salary grabbed an offensive rebound and beat the quarter buzzer with a layup to give the Lady Vols a 49-45 lead, heading into the final frame.

Ole Miss scored four consecutive points to start the fourth quarter, tying the game at 49. A three-pointer from Rae Burrell ended that quick run. These teams were tied again with 3:38 remaining in regulation. The Lady Vols took a 64-61 lead with 58 seconds to go. Tennessee held on to that lead for the rest of the game.

Well, the #LadyVols pull out a close one, beating Ole Miss 68-67.



Ole Miss has not won at Tennessee since 1987, and the Lady Vols have now won 33 of the last 34 games in the series. — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) January 29, 2021