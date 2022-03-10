Anonymous $5 million gift pledged to UofM Student-Athlete Success Center

The center is the first phase of the 'Tiger Park' integrated academic and athletic facilities master plan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Athletics received an anonymous $5 million commitment towards its Student-Athlete Success Center, which will be the first phase of the 'Tiger Park' integrated academic and athletic facilities master plan.

According to a release, the center is part of the #MemphisRising vision for the 2020s. Located on the University's Park Avenue campus, it will support all student-athletes by consolidating all academic, nutrition, mental health and career and leadership skill development services.

In addition, the University said it will release a request for proposal for a 500-plus bed, apartment-style housing development, located in the heart of Tiger Park just feet from the Student-Athlete Success Center. The University said it anticipates strong interest from potential development partners with construction on the housing development expected to start in Summer 2023.

"We are so appreciative of this incredibly generous gift towards our Student-Athlete Success Center," Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. "This leadership commitment, along with other generous pledges, provides great momentum as we approach almost $10 million in commitments towards our $25 million goal. If we can make significant progress towards the additional support needed this calendar year, it could allow us to align our construction timeline with the student housing project.

𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙆 𝙔𝙊𝙐 to an amazing donor for this pledge towards our transformational Student-Athlete Success Center!



We now approach nearly $10 million of our $25 million goal for this game-changing multi-purpose facility.#MemphisRising



📰 https://t.co/AUcxxmfbq0 pic.twitter.com/P2eVEQvgO6 — Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) March 9, 2022

"Together, these two projects will transform the athletics portion of the Park Avenue Campus into Tiger Park – a comprehensive one-stop living and learning environment for all Memphis student-athletes."

In addition to the renovations already planned for FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field starting this summer, the release said other major components of Memphis' Tiger Park athletic facilities master plan will include a new soccer-track stadium and the continued renovation and expansion of the Murphy Complex.