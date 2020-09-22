901 FC game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak within the organization

The individual has been immediately isolated at home and is in good spirits under the care of team physicians.

TAMPA, Fla. — The USL Championship announced Tuesday that the previously scheduled match between Memphis 901 FC and North Carolina FC has been postponed.

Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after a covered person in the Memphis 901 FC organization tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has been immediately isolated at home and is in good spirits under the care of team physicians.

Due to the duration of the regular season, the league along with both teams will examine how and when to move forward with the rescheduled match. More information will be announced as it is made available.

Memphis 901 FC’s next match will now be on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Charlotte. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be seen locally on CW30 or ESPN+.