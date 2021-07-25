901FC defeat FC Tulsa 1-0

901FC extend their unbeaten streak with win over FC Tulsa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prior to the game Saturday against FC Tulsa, 901fc posted the hashtag "Defend Memphis" repeatedly on the team's Twitter account.

That's exactly what they did against Tulsa.

The win Saturday extended their unbeaten streak to 3 after drawing last week with Indy Eleven and defeating Birmingham Legion the week before.

They now sit with four wins, four draws, and four losses.

Saturday was about two things for 901fc defending Memphis and togetherness, and they accomplished both.

Starting goal keeper out with injury, John Berner started the game off with the guitar smash.

The unbeaten streak is extended to 4️⃣!#MEMvTUL // #DefendMemphis — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) July 25, 2021

Defender Mark Segbers even made a huge save early.

A little later in the first half forward Kyle Murphy took a hard hit to the head leaving the field bloody, but he returned just in time to end the half with the first goal of the game giving 901fc 1-0 lead.

That was the last goal of the night.