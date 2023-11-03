901FC kicking off its new season with confidence and high hopes of success

901FC has a lot of returning talent, and a few new faces. The team kicks off its new season Saturday, March 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After coming off of the franchise's most successful season in 901 FC history, the professional soccer team is now kicking off its 2023 season.

The team's season opener game is Saturday, March 11 at the AutoZone Park stadium at 4 p.m. against Loudon United, which is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

901 FC entered the conference semi-finals last year, ultimately falling to the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The team's manager, Stephen Glass, who begins his first year leading the team, says he wants to continue to build on last year's success, hoping to make it to this year's playoffs and win big.

The Memphis team has a lot of returning talent, and a few new faces.

Midfielder and captain Leston Paul, as well as defenders Graham Smith and Rece Buckmaster all extended their contracts.

The Brazilian duo Lucas Turci and Luiz Fernando will also return to play for the Bluff City Club this year.

In addition those returning players, one of the key pieces in 901 FC's historic success run, Midfielder Jeremy Kelly, resigned with the team earlier this year.

According to Glass, the team focused on increasing its depth during the offseason, and as a result, the team's defense is now stronger.

Players Akeem O'Connor, Carson Vom Steeg, and Jelani Peters were all added to bolster the backline, along with 2022 standouts Buckmaster and Smith.

Memphis lost one of the best goalkeepers in the league last year, Trey Muse. In his absence, 901 FC will now start Andrew Romig, with new signee Aren Seeger serving as backup goalkeeper.

This year, there are some new attacking threats on the roster, who dominate the offense. Experienced forward, Rashawn Dally, returns to the team after spending last season in Hartford. He joins new attacking midfielders Bruno Lapa and Sebastian Velasquez.