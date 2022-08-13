Memphis 901 FC defeats Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for third consecutive victory

Memphis avenged their season-opening loss to the Riverhounds in a comprehensive victory featuring two spectacular goals from Luiz Fernando and Aaron Molloy.

Memphis 901 FC secured their third victory of the season with a 2-0 road win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium.

901 FC only needed only seven minutes to grab the lead as Fernando strolled through the Pittsburgh defenders and launched a left-footed strike for his second goal of the season.

Memphis weathered 11 shots from Pittsburgh in the first half with stout defense, taking a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the half.

901 FC would seal the victory with a beautiful team goal initiated by an outside-the-foot pass from Phillip Goodrum across the pitch to Jeremy Kelly, who found Molloy striding through the middle of the box. Molloy put one touch on the ball to the back of the net to put Memphis up 2-0. Molloy notched his sixth goal of the season while Kelly joined his fellow midfielder with his eighth assist of the season

Memphis is now 15-5-3 on the season and 14-1-0 when leading at halftime.