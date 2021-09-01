A look at the agreement between UT and outside counsel in football investigation

The documents provide some clarity with the length of the investigation and how long outside attorneys have been involved.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The investigation into Tennessee football has involved outside counsel for more than a month, while racking up a large bill for the University in the process according to documents obtained by 10News through a record request.

The document is an agreement letter between the University of Tennessee (identified as University or Client) and the Bond, Schoeneck & King Law Firm. The letter confirms the representation of the University, "relating to our review of an NCAA rules-related matter concerning the University's football program."

Reports of a compliance investigation into the football program originally surfaced on Dec. 19, 2020, but the letter gives a more clear timeline for the investigation. The letter is marked Nov. 19, 2020, with University General Counsel Ryan Stinnett accepting the terms on Dec. 1, 2020.

The agreement letter outlines several recipients of payment, attorneys, paralegals and other service professionals, who will be payed between $150-$500 an hour. The agreement specifies that the projected primary attorneys, Mike Glazier and Kyle Skillman, will earn $500 and $375 an hour respectively.

10News learned of Glazier and Skillman's official involvement with the investigation on Monday.

"We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention. As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it's appropriate," UT director or news and information Tyra Haag said in a statement.

In late December, when asked about the investigations, UT spokesperson Tom Satkowiak shared the following statement with 10News:

"In keeping with our institutional commitment to compliance, we often look closely at regulatory issues that are brought to our attention via internal or external channels. Maintaining compliance is a shared responsibility, and active monitoring is part of that process."

Both Skillman and Glazier focus their practices on collegiate sports.