Alex Lomax expected to play Saturday versus Gonzaga, Penny Hardaway says

The Tigers point guard briefly exited Thursday's NCAA Tournament game with an ankle injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Penny Hardaway believes Alex Lomax will play in Saturday's NCAA Tournament game against top-seeded Gonzaga, he told reporters Friday afternoon.

Lomax exited Thursday's 64-53 win against Boise State after sustaining a left ankle injury on a three-point attempt. As the shot went in during the final seconds of the first half, he landed on his defender's foot, leaving the Tigers point guard screaming in pain at midcourt.

Lomax returned for the start of the second half, finishing with nine points, five rebounds and five assists, but favored the ankle throughout the final 20 minutes.

Hardaway said his senior leader did not practice Friday.

"We just held him out," he said. "It's not like he couldn't. He was on the sideline doing exercises the entire practice. He told me he felt great. But there is going to be some pain there because it's an ankle before that's been injured before this year and last year. He was doing pretty good today. He wasn't grimacing or anything."

Asked directly if he believes Lomax will play, Hardaway flashed a wry smile.

"Yeah," he said. "I think he'll play."

In 28 games, Lomax is averaging 6.0 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds for Memphis.