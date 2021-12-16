"Your future is football": how two strangers came together turning one local into a Georgia dog.

Aliou Bah started out hoping to be the next Lebron James, but instead he's on of Memphis' most recruited offensive linemen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a normal day for one emergency room tech. It was a not-so-normal day for one local basketball player here from the city of Memphis when the two strangers crossed paths in the emergency room at the Methodist South in Whitehaven and their lives changed forever.

“I was more of a basketball player, I played a lot of AAU basketball. I had hoop dreams of being the next Lebron,” said Aliou Bah.

Standing at six feet three inches and weighing just over 230 pounds Aliou Bah played basketball until the age of 13 when he injured himself playing with friends.

The injury landed him in the emergency room where Danny Elliot was working.

“I glanced out of my right eye and saw this kid that I could tell was young. I said son who do you play football for? He said I don’t play football I play basketball. I said, son I’ve seen a lot of basketball players but I haven’t seen any that look like you,” said Elliot.

From there Elliot told him his calling was football, and if taken seriously, the gridiron was a way to change the lives of Bah and his family.

“Just knowing that one day my mom wouldn’t have to work again, just seeing my family happy,” said Bah.

Bah set his sights on football but the road wasn’t always easy.

“First coming in I was pretty lazy I didn’t know there was a lot more to the game than just playing football,” said Bah.

Aliou said putting in the extra work briefly cause him to lose interest in the game to the point that he almost quit completely, focusing on a rap career.

“What brought him back?” I asked.

“Me, but talked with him. I just told him don’t give up on me just give me one more year I said if it doesn’t work out this year then I understand we’ll rap,” said Elliot.

Finally, it clicked…Bah gave it all he had and racked up more than 20 offers as an offensive lineman by his junior year, the University of Tennesee being the first.

On December 15, 2021, Bah signed a full scholarship with the No. three ranked team in the country, Georgia, all because his first coach never let him give up on himself.

“I’m proud of you big man, we made this plan four years ago, we have accomplished the plan and go dogs,” said Elliot.