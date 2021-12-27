AAC updates COVID-19 protocols for men's, women's basketball

The protocols can be modified depending on changes to national, state, local or NCAA guidelines.

IRVING, Texas — The American Athletic Conference updated its operational protocols and procedures for the 2021-22 men's and women's basketball seasons on Monday, retroactive to the start of conference play.

The University of Memphis belongs to the conference, along with Houston, East Carolina, Wichita State, South Florida, and several other schools.

The changes are:

The conference has established a minimum of seven eligible scholarship players and at least one coach to be available for a conference game to go on as scheduled. Any team with fewer than seven available scholarship players due to COVID-19 has the option to play a game if they wish.

If a team doesn't have enough players to play a conference game as scheduled, the game shall be canceled and declared a no-contest for conference standings. The involved schools have the choice to reschedule a game that was canceled, but there isn't a mandatory rescheduling policy.

If a team decides not to play a game for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, the game will be a no-contest for NCAA purposes, and a forfeit win or forfeit loss for conference standings.

The conference may declare a no-contest in a conference game if federal state, local or university health authorities prevent the team from playing on the scheduled date if both teams are able to participate. All rescheduling options will be exhausted before declaring a no-contest.

Teams are required to play a minimum of 75% of the average number of conference games played in order to be seeded by winning percentage for the conference championship. All teams falling below the 75% threshold will be seeded according to their winning percentage within that subgroup.

