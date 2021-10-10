x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Watkins' late TD run helps Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29

Bryson Powers intercepted a Seth Henigan pass with 1:17 left that sealed it for Tulsa.
Credit: AP
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (14) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. — Anthony Watkins ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining to help Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29. 

Bryson Powers intercepted a Seth Henigan pass with 1:17 left that sealed it for Tulsa (1-5. 1-1 American Athletic Conference). 

Watkins burst up the middle, breaking three tackles and then carried a defender across the goal line to cap a seven-play, 78-yard drive to give the Golden Hurricane a 35-21 lead. But Memphis came right back with a 75-yard scoring drive. 

Calvin Austin III beat two defenders and was wide open at the 2 to catch a 30-yard touchdown pass from Henigan with 3:11 left.

Related Articles

 