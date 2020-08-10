x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Sports

Arkansas At Auburn Moved To ESPN

Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ game at 3 p.m.
Credit: AP
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) looks for room past Mississippi State safety Marcus Murphy (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ game at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 10 at No. 13 Auburn will move to ESPN after it was initially scheduled to air on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) will have the call.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:
* Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 10: at Auburn (ESPN), 3 p.m. CT
Oct. 17: Ole Miss (ESPN2), 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 7: Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 14: at Florida (TBA), TBA
Nov. 21: LSU (TBA), TBA
Nov. 28: at Missouri (TBA), TBA
Dec. 5: Alabama (TBA), TBA