Arkansas At Auburn Moved To ESPN

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast, ESPN has updated its television schedule for this weekend’s action. Arkansas’ game at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 10 at No. 13 Auburn will move to ESPN after it was initially scheduled to air on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) will have the call.